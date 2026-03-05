Maharashtra Delegation to Observe Colombian Elections
A five-member delegation from Maharashtra, led by Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam, will visit Colombia as international observers for the Colombian congressional elections. This initiative is part of India's efforts to engage globally in electoral excellence and share democratic practices.
A delegation from Maharashtra, headed by Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam, is set to observe Colombia's congressional elections from March 6 to 10. This mission, part of India's Global Engagement for Electoral Excellence initiative, aims to bolster international electoral cooperation.
The delegation includes notable members such as Ashirwad Kumar, District Election Officer, Solapur, and Priyesh Mahajan, Electoral Registration Officer, Ramtek. They will participate in the International Observation Mission at the invitation of Colombia's National Electoral Council.
This effort underscores India's commitment to sharing its electoral expertise worldwide, with clearance obtained from the Ministry of External Affairs and India's Election Commission for this cross-border initiative.
