Maharashtra Delegation to Observe Colombian Elections

A delegation from Maharashtra, headed by Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam, is set to observe Colombia's congressional elections from March 6 to 10. This mission, part of India's Global Engagement for Electoral Excellence initiative, aims to bolster international electoral cooperation.

The delegation includes notable members such as Ashirwad Kumar, District Election Officer, Solapur, and Priyesh Mahajan, Electoral Registration Officer, Ramtek. They will participate in the International Observation Mission at the invitation of Colombia's National Electoral Council.

This effort underscores India's commitment to sharing its electoral expertise worldwide, with clearance obtained from the Ministry of External Affairs and India's Election Commission for this cross-border initiative.

