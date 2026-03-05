IAEA Names Colombia’s INVEMAR as Marine Research Collaborating Centre

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has designated Colombia’s Coastal and Marine Research Institute (INVEMAR) as an IAEA Collaborating Centre, strengthening regional capacity for marine environmental research and monitoring across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The designation, formally announced on 25 February in Santa Marta, Colombia, builds on years of collaboration between INVEMAR and the IAEA’s Marine Environment Laboratories, focusing on the use of nuclear and isotopic techniques to study ocean health.

Strengthening Marine Ecosystem Monitoring

As a leading marine research institution in the region, INVEMAR has worked closely with the IAEA through technical cooperation programmes and scientific exchanges aimed at improving understanding of marine ecosystems.

The new collaboration, running from 2026 to 2030, will focus on monitoring environmental stressors affecting oceans and coastal ecosystems.

INVEMAR Director General Francisco Arias-Isaza said the designation represents a major milestone for the institute and its international partnerships.

“Our designation as an IAEA Collaborating Centre is a key step for INVEMAR,” Arias-Isaza said.

“It builds on our many years of successful collaborations combining global expertise and cutting-edge research to better understand ocean health and develop solutions that protect marine ecosystems for the future.”

Research Focus on Marine Pollution and Climate Impacts

Under the partnership, researchers will examine a range of environmental challenges affecting marine ecosystems across the region.

Key research areas will include:

Marine pollution and emerging contaminants

Ocean acidification

Harmful algal blooms and cyanobacteria

Microplastics in marine environments

Carbon storage in blue carbon ecosystems

These studies aim to improve understanding of ecosystem dynamics and provide scientific evidence to guide environmental policy and marine management.

Advanced Scientific Techniques

Field and laboratory studies at INVEMAR will employ nuclear and isotopic methods to analyse marine environments.

Research activities will include:

Sediment dating using lead-210 to reconstruct historical pollution trends

Monitoring pharmaceutical and personal care product residues in water, sediments and marine organisms

Quantitative analysis of microplastics in coastal and marine ecosystems

Measuring carbonate chemistry to assess ocean acidification impacts

The institute will also produce certified reference materials and laboratory standards to strengthen analytical capabilities across regional laboratories.

Improving Regional Monitoring and Seafood Safety

Officials say the collaboration will produce tangible benefits for marine environmental management and food safety.

Expected outcomes include:

Improved understanding of pollution and carbon cycles in marine ecosystems

Enhanced seafood safety monitoring through better detection of marine biotoxins

Strengthened regional environmental monitoring capacity

Development of harmonised scientific methods for assessing marine contaminants

Progress will be tracked through sample analysis, peer-reviewed research publications, regional training programmes and shared data reporting.

Supporting Global Ocean Research

Florence Descroix-Comanducci, Director of the IAEA Marine Environment Laboratories, said INVEMAR has been a longstanding partner in several global research initiatives.

“INVEMAR has been a key partner of the IAEA Marine Environment Laboratories for many years,” she said.

The institute has contributed to projects such as the NUTEC Plastics flagship initiative, which uses nuclear techniques to address plastic pollution, and international research on ocean acidification.

“We’re looking forward to these next four years working together for ocean health,” Descroix-Comanducci said.

Part of Global Collaborating Centre Network

IAEA Collaborating Centres are institutions selected to support the agency’s mission of promoting safe and peaceful applications of nuclear science and technology.

Through this network, research institutions contribute to scientific development, technical training and innovation in areas such as environmental monitoring, agriculture, medicine and marine science.

The designation of INVEMAR is expected to strengthen scientific cooperation and expand research capacity aimed at protecting marine ecosystems across the Latin American and Caribbean region.