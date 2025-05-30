India-Denmark Diplomatic Luncheon: Fostering Ties Amid Global Concerns

An all-party Indian delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, attended a luncheon event in Copenhagen with former Danish parliamentarians, hosted by the Indian Ambassador. The meeting aimed to strengthen India-Denmark diplomatic relationships, allowing a platform for the exchange of ideas with former Danish figures, including ex-ambassadors and MPs like Freddy Svane and Manu Sareen.

Earlier, the delegation met with Danish Parliament's Foreign Policy Committee Chairperson Christian Friis Bach and MP Trine Pertou Mach. BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya later reported that both Danish officials expressed concern over the recent brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir and showed strong solidarity with India during this troubling time.

Bhattacharya accused Pakistan of destabilizing India's economy through fake currency and converting Bangladesh into a 'terrorist launchpad' via illegal activities. He emphasized India's limited willingness to discuss issues with Pakistan, focusing on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir discussions. The meeting included influential members like BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, further emphasizing the importance of this diplomatic engagement.

