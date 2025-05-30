Left Menu

India-Denmark Diplomatic Luncheon: Fostering Ties Amid Global Concerns

An all-party delegation from India, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, engaged with former Danish parliamentarians in Copenhagen, aiming to strengthen India-Denmark relations. Discussions covered terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir and concerns over Pakistan's regional influence. Danish MPs expressed condolences and solidified support for India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-05-2025 22:47 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 22:47 IST
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad delegation attends luncheon with former Denmark MPs (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

An all-party Indian delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, attended a luncheon event in Copenhagen with former Danish parliamentarians, hosted by the Indian Ambassador. The meeting aimed to strengthen India-Denmark diplomatic relationships, allowing a platform for the exchange of ideas with former Danish figures, including ex-ambassadors and MPs like Freddy Svane and Manu Sareen.

Earlier, the delegation met with Danish Parliament's Foreign Policy Committee Chairperson Christian Friis Bach and MP Trine Pertou Mach. BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya later reported that both Danish officials expressed concern over the recent brutal terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir and showed strong solidarity with India during this troubling time.

Bhattacharya accused Pakistan of destabilizing India's economy through fake currency and converting Bangladesh into a 'terrorist launchpad' via illegal activities. He emphasized India's limited willingness to discuss issues with Pakistan, focusing on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir discussions. The meeting included influential members like BJP MP Daggubati Purandeswari, further emphasizing the importance of this diplomatic engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

