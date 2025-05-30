In a direct rebuttal to claims about India's communication with Pakistan, former Minister of External Affairs Salman Khurshid asserted that it was Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations who requested a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor. Khurshid emphasized India's calculated restraint and patience despite continued hostilities from the Pakistani side.

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Jakarta, Khurshid pointed to internal chaos within Pakistan's military and government, suggesting a lack of unified control. He praised India's cohesive response, noting that such unity is essential to counter distractions impeding India's aspirations.

The multi-party delegation's international outreach is a testament to India's firm stance against terrorism. The initiative aims to strengthen global partnerships and project India's zero tolerance message to nations worldwide, following the April Pahalgam terror attack.

(With inputs from agencies.)