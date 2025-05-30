Diplomatic Decorum: India's Call for Global Unity Against Terrorism
Salman Khurshid clarified that India did not initiate contact with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, emphasizing India's patience amidst regional tensions. The multi-party delegation underscores India's united front against terrorism, as members engage in global outreach to reinforce the message of zero tolerance for terrorism.
- Country:
- Indonesia
In a direct rebuttal to claims about India's communication with Pakistan, former Minister of External Affairs Salman Khurshid asserted that it was Pakistan's Director General of Military Operations who requested a ceasefire during Operation Sindoor. Khurshid emphasized India's calculated restraint and patience despite continued hostilities from the Pakistani side.
Addressing the Indian diaspora in Jakarta, Khurshid pointed to internal chaos within Pakistan's military and government, suggesting a lack of unified control. He praised India's cohesive response, noting that such unity is essential to counter distractions impeding India's aspirations.
The multi-party delegation's international outreach is a testament to India's firm stance against terrorism. The initiative aims to strengthen global partnerships and project India's zero tolerance message to nations worldwide, following the April Pahalgam terror attack.
(With inputs from agencies.)
