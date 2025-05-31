Left Menu

India's Firm Stance on Terrorism: A Global Mission

An all-party delegation led by Sanjay Kumar Jha travels to discuss India's zero tolerance against cross-border terrorism. Addressing the diaspora, Jha emphasized decisive military actions and unity against terror. The delegation visited several Asian nations, reiterating India's firm resolve against terrorism, after launching a retaliatory operation against Pakistan.

All-party delegation, led by Sanjay Kumar Jha, left for Malaysia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
An all-party delegation, led by JD (U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, has embarked on the next leg of its international visit to Malaysia after concluding their discussions in Indonesia. During a speech in Jakarta, Jha addressed the Indian diaspora, reaffirming India's tough stance on cross-border terrorism, particularly from Pakistan.

Jha conveyed a robust message from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating a shift in India's response to terrorism. He stated that in the event of an attack, "India ab andar ghus ke marega" (India will hit the target by getting in), signaling a new, assertive approach as the 'new normal' to safeguard peace and progress in the nation.

On May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack which killed 26 people on April 22. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in over 100 terrorist casualties. The forces also countered Pakistani aggression, leading to an understanding between both nations to cease hostilities following a direct conversation between military officials.

In his address, Jha praised the Indian nation's resilience in thwarting terrorist attempts to instigate communal tensions. "Their aim to divide the country failed as we are a mature, united nation," he noted.

The delegation's tour, involving countries like Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, and Singapore, aims at reinforcing India's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism. Alongside Jha, the delegation comprises members of various political parties, including BJP, Trinamool Congress, CPI-M, and Congress. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

