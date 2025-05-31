Left Menu

Indian Delegation Engages Ethiopia on Global Terrorism

An Indian delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule met with Ethiopian leaders, including the Vice President of the Prosperity Party and former Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn. The discussions focused on global terrorism and India's zero-tolerance policy. The visit is part of a broader diplomatic mission addressing cross-border terrorism worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 17:44 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 17:44 IST
ll-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule holds a meeting with Adem Farah, Vice President of the Prosperity Party (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ethiopia

In a significant diplomatic engagement, an Indian delegation led by Nationalist Congress Party's Sharadchandra Pawar faction MP Supriya Sule met with Adem Farah, Vice President of Ethiopia's ruling Prosperity Party, on Saturday. The delegation also held talks with the African Union's Peace and Security Council at its headquarters in Addis Ababa.

The delegation, which arrived at Bole International Airport on Friday, was warmly welcomed by India's Ambassador to Ethiopia, Anil Kumar Rai. Alongside Sule were prominent political figures including Rajiv Pratap Rudy and Anurag Singh Thakur from BJP, Vikramjit Singh Sahney from AAP, Manish Tewari and Anand Sharma from Congress, Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu from TDP, and former diplomat Syed Akbaruddin.

Notably, the delegation held discussions with former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn, who highlighted the global threat of terrorism and called for a united front against state-sponsored acts. Sule described the meeting as excellent and emphasized India's commitment to zero tolerance towards terrorism, citing the recent Pahalgam attack as an affront to India's sovereignty.

The visit to Ethiopia comes as part of a larger diplomatic mission following India's Operation Sindoor, aimed at highlighting Pakistan's links to terrorism. An array of multi-party delegations have been dispatched globally to brief on India's stance and response to cross-border terrorism while engaging international leaders in regions like South Africa, Europe, and beyond.

The missions include countries across continents such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the UK, France, Germany, and more, aiming to reinforce India's strong message of zero tolerance to terrorism in all its forms. Operation Sindoor, a military response to the Pahalgam attack by Pakistani-sponsored terrorists, resulted in significant anti-terror measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

