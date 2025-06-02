India's Message of Peace to Malaysia: A Call for Economic Growth Over Conflict

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Malaysia's Deputy Minister of National Unity, YB Senator Saraswathy Kandasami, emphasized India's call for peace and economic development during the visit of an all-party delegation from India. Kandasami highlighted India's commitment to peace following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and reiterated India's desire to avoid conflict.

As the world's fourth-largest economy, India focuses on continued growth and aims to ascend to the third position globally. Kandasami stressed Malaysia's support in conveying India's message of peace to Pakistan, underscoring that economic development, not aggression, is essential. India's delegation made their intentions clear, urging Malaysia to assist in peace efforts.

The meeting between Indian and Malaysian political representatives marked an important diplomatic moment. Led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, the Indian delegation included members from BJP, TMC, and CPI-M. The initiative aims to brief international partners on India's counter-terrorism response while nurturing regional partnerships in Asia. Recent military operations against terrorism reflect India's resolve against cross-border terror threats.

