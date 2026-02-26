India and Israel Unite Against Terrorism: A Strategic Partnership Forged
India and Israel strongly condemned all forms of terrorism and called for global efforts to combat it. Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed their commitment to peace and security, welcoming U.S. efforts in the Gaza conflict. They elevated their relationship to a 'Special Strategic Partnership'.
In a powerful joint statement, India and Israel have taken a firm stand against terrorism in all its manifestations, underscoring a collective determination to fight this global threat. This announcement followed discussions between India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The leaders denounced several significant terror attacks, including the October 2023 attack on Israel and incidents in India, reinforcing their concerns over regional security. They commended U.S. President Donald Trump's initiatives to address the Gaza conflict, pledging to advance global peace and security.
Prime Minister Modi's visit to Israel, his second in nearly a decade, marked the enhancement of bilateral relations to a 'Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation & Prosperity', signifying a strengthened alliance amidst growing regional challenges.
