India and Israel are completely clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world: PM Modi.
PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-02-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 16:59 IST
India and Israel are completely clear that there is no place for terrorism in the world: PM Modi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
A path to peace has been created through the Gaza Peace Plan; India has fully supported these efforts: PM Modi.
India's security interest is linked to peace and stability in Middle East: PM Modi after talks with PM Netanyahu.
Army Commander Signals Peace in Kashmir Amidst Pakistan Tensions
Historic Prisoner Swap: Syrian Government and Sweida Druze Factions Negotiate Peace
Building Bridges: South Korea's Pursuit of Peace with the North