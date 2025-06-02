Left Menu

VBMP Demands Justice for Baloch Disappearances

The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) urges the release of Mahjabeen Baloch and others, highlighting a rise in Baloch women's abductions in Pakistan's Balochistan province. They plan Eid protests, calling enforced disappearances a 'moral emergency,' and urge global intervention for independent investigations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:12 IST
VBMP Demands Justice for Baloch Disappearances
Representative Image (Source: @TBPEnglish) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Voice for Baloch Missing Persons (VBMP) has urgently called for the release of Mahjabeen Baloch, her brother Muhammad Younus Baloch, and other individuals who have been forcibly disappeared. VBMP is raising alarms over an alarming trend of abductions of Baloch women in Pakistan's troubled Balochistan province. During a press briefing at their ongoing protest camp outside the Quetta Press Club, which has been active for over 5,845 days, VBMP leaders vehemently condemned the recent disappearance of Mahjabeen Baloch, a Library Science student from the University of Balochistan and a resident of Basima, Washuk district.

VBMP reports that Mahjabeen was apprehended during a joint operation by police, the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), and other security forces. Her brother, Younus Baloch, an engineering student, had previously been detained by the same forces and remains missing. VBMP highlights a troubling pattern of collective familial targeting. They cite the killing of Shah Jahan Kurd, brother of missing Baloch Students Organisation (BSO) chairman Zahid Baloch, as part of efforts to clamp down on dissent and silence activism.

Enforced disappearances are described by VBMP as an 'unforgivable crime,' with the surge in women's abductions representing a dangerous new escalation in the ongoing human rights crisis in Balochistan. "These acts go beyond legal discourse; they represent a moral and humanitarian emergency," stated VBMP representatives, decrying secret trials and faceless judges as extrajudicial measures that cannot exist in a just society.

In a bid to draw attention to the plight of numerous Baloch families, the group announced plans to hold a protest on Eid, marking 16 years since the enforced disappearance of student leader Zakir Majeed. Human rights organisations, including the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), Paank, and the Baloch Women's Forum, have appealed to the United Nations and global civil society for intervention, urging independent investigations into the enforced disappearances in Balochistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025