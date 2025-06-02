Health Crisis in Sadiqabad: Contaminated Water and Unchecked Medical Practices

In the remote village of Chak 212-P on Tillu Road in Sadiqabad, a severe health crisis has erupted, stemming from the consumption of contaminated subsoil water. According to a report by the Dawn newspaper, the residents of this secluded area have been grappling with the absence of safe drinking water, leading to widespread health issues since 2017.

The crisis has been exacerbated by questionable medical practices with at least 98 individuals, primarily from the Shar clan, undergoing appendectomies after being misdiagnosed with abdominal disorders. Children, aged between 7 and 14, were among the initial victims, seeking help from local quacks and healthcare facilities due to persistent intestinal discomfort. Despite treatment, symptoms lingered, as detailed in the Dawn report.

Furthermore, unlicensed medical practitioners in the region faced limited sanctions, allowing them to continue operating under certain conditions. Videos circulated on social media in May 2025 highlighted the ongoing issue, drawing attention to the 36 new cases recorded this year alone. Social activists and civil society members accuse the health authority of negligence, urging a thorough, impartial investigation into the situation, as reported by Dawn.

(With inputs from agencies.)