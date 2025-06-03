Indian Delegation Secures Global Support Against Terrorism

An Indian all-party delegation, spearheaded by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, wrapped up a diplomatic outreach program aimed at garnering international support against terrorism. The initiative comes in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in Liberia, with members strongly condemning Pakistan for its role in perpetuating violence.

Throughout their mission, which included visits to Liberia, Sierra Leone, the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the UAE, the delegation successfully underscored Pakistan's involvement in terrorism while promoting international cooperation. IUML MP ET Mohammed Basheer, a key member, lauded the mission's effectiveness, highlighting the strong condemnation of the attack from African nations.

Echoing this sentiment, BJP leader SS Ahluwalia expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Modi for the platform to emphasize India's anti-terrorism stance. In a similar vein, BJP MP Atul Garg noted the widespread support for India, with African nations displaying solidarity and condemning the Pahalgam attack. The delegation emphasized India's global influence under Modi's leadership, advocating a united front against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)