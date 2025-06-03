Left Menu

Indian Delegation's Strategic Diplomacy Tour Illuminates Malaysia

An Indian parliamentary delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, visited Malaysia to strengthen diplomatic ties. Engaging with political, community, and thought leaders, they highlighted India's counter-terrorism stance. The tour aims to promote regional cooperation, with visits also scheduled for Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Singapore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 19:01 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 19:01 IST
Indian Delegation's Strategic Diplomacy Tour Illuminates Malaysia
Indian High Commissioner to Malaysia, BN Reddy (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

In a bid to strengthen diplomatic ties, an Indian all-party parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, successfully wrapped up a strategic visit to Malaysia.

The delegation engaged in high-level discussions with Malaysian political figures, leading think tanks, and the significant Indian community residing in the country, as stated by India's High Commissioner to Malaysia, BN Reddy.

This visit highlights India's stern stance on counter-terrorism and aims to reinforce regional cooperation across Asia, with future visits planned to Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025