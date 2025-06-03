Indian Delegation's Strategic Diplomacy Tour Illuminates Malaysia

In a bid to strengthen diplomatic ties, an Indian all-party parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, successfully wrapped up a strategic visit to Malaysia.

The delegation engaged in high-level discussions with Malaysian political figures, leading think tanks, and the significant Indian community residing in the country, as stated by India's High Commissioner to Malaysia, BN Reddy.

This visit highlights India's stern stance on counter-terrorism and aims to reinforce regional cooperation across Asia, with future visits planned to Japan, Indonesia, South Korea, and Singapore.

(With inputs from agencies.)