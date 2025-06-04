Left Menu

India Exposes Pakistan's Terror Links: A Powerful Narrative Unveiled

Congress MP Manish Tewari, part of an all-party delegation, highlighted Pakistan's long-standing terrorism sponsorship. He condemned Pakistan's 'doublespeak' in financing terror while warning of India's potential military response. Tewari emphasized exposing Pakistan's seamless terror architecture, calling for global recognition of semi-state and state actors as equally culpable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 10:24 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 10:24 IST
In an unprecedented move, an all-party delegation led by NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, including Congress MP Manish Tewari, unveiled a comprehensive account of Pakistan's terrorism sponsorship. Tewari emphasized the nation's prolonged battle against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and pointed to the ongoing victimization of India over the past 45 years.

Tewari lambasted Pakistan's duplicity, highlighting how it secured funds from the US for anti-terror coalitions while harboring Osama Bin Laden, a primary target of America's war on terror. He decried Pakistan's actions as the epitome of doublespeak, undermining global anti-terror efforts.

In a stern warning, Tewari asserted that India is ready to counteract any military aggression with conventional responses, undeterred by Pakistan's nuclear threats. He advocated for an end to distinguishing between state and semi-state actors in terrorism, identifying Pakistan's involvement as a seamless terror architecture that necessitates unified global condemnation. (ANI)

