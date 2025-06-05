Scandal Unfolds: Sindh's Prison System in Crisis After Mass Jailbreak

In a dramatic turn of events, Sindh's prison system is under intense scrutiny as head constable Rashid Chingari is reported to have fled amid accusations of assisting prisoner escapes. The Sindh Minister for Prisons, Ali Hassan Zardari, has issued an order for his immediate arrest upon returning from an overseas medical trip. This decisive action indicates a broader crackdown on internal collusion within prison authorities.

Following an exposé by ARY News revealing a disturbing connection between inmates and prison staff, the Ministry of Prisons is accelerating its internal investigation into the situation. Rashid Chingari, initially not among the suspended 23 jail staff, has now become a focus point in the ongoing investigation. Reliable sources have confirmed that DIG Prisons has been instructed to suspend Chingari and conduct a comprehensive inquiry into his conduct.

This crackdown follows the suspension of high-profile officials, including the Inspector General and DIG Jails, after over 200 inmates escaped, marking a significant security breach in Karachi's prison history. An inquiry revealed chaos occurred when inmates created a disturbance, leading to a mass escape, with 138 prisoners still unaccounted for. The government is offering reduced penalties for inmates who surrender, as efforts to restore control continue.

