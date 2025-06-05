Land Scam Shock: Former Nepali PM Faces Historic Corruption Charges

In an unprecedented move, the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA) has charged former Nepali Prime Minister Madhav Kumar Nepal with corruption in connection with a sprawling land scam. It marks a historic first in the Himalayan nation, as no former Prime Minister has faced such charges before.

CIAA lodged the case with the Special Court on Thursday against Nepal and 94 others, accusing them of misappropriating land secured for a private company under governmental ownership exemptions. The charges demand a hefty sum of NRs 186 million from Nepal, now chairman of the CPN-Unified Socialist (CPN-US) party.

The case scrutinizes decisions made by Nepal's administration for the acquisition of extensive tracts of land, ostensibly for public projects like yoga centers and Ayurvedic institutes. Subsequent investigations revealed that approvals for these purchases were later manipulated for financial gain, leading to the current legal action.