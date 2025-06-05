Left Menu

UAE Leads Global Charge Against Plastic Pollution

On World Environment Day, UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, reiterated the nation's commitment to combating plastic pollution. The UAE plans to ban single-use plastics by 2026, emphasizing circular economy policies and community involvement to establish a sustainable future.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

On World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5th, the UAE's Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, highlighted the nation's unwavering efforts to tackle plastic pollution both nationally and globally.

The UAE is setting ambitious goals, planning a full ban on the import, production, and trade of single-use plastics by January 2026. This effort builds on earlier measures, including the 2024 ban on plastic bags, reinforcing the nation's dedication to environmental conservation.

Al Dahak underscored the importance of community involvement, urging every citizen to contribute to reducing plastic waste, in alignment with the UAE's vision for a sustainable future. The minister highlighted the role of the Circular Economy Policy in minimizing waste and optimizing resource use across various sectors.

