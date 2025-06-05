India's Multi-Party Delegation Stands United Against Terrorism

A multi-party delegation from India is taking a firm stance against terrorism, led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ravi Shankar Prasad. During discussions, BJP MP Samik Bhattacharya highlighted the synonymous relationship between terrorism and Pakistan, underscoring the need for a united global response to this pressing issue.

Bhattacharya cited India's challenges with Bangladesh as an example, warning of the global threat posed by radicalism and illegal immigration. He reinforced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's position that future instances of cross-border terrorism will be treated as terror acts, emphasizing the importance of a collective fight against terrorism worldwide.

Part of the delegation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, stressed India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. She called for accountability for countries like Pakistan if they are found using funds to support terrorism, advocating for global action to halt such practices. This diplomatic mission aims to inform nations about Pakistan's terror links following Operation Sindoor's success.

