Tharoor on India's Strategic Maneuvers Against China's Technologies

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor led an all-party delegation to the United States, where he addressed India's military strategies countering China's technological advancements, particularly during Operation Sindoor. Highlighting the nation's adaptability, he praised the recalibrated strategies that allowed India to effectively hit key targets even amid fierce conflict.

Tharoor detailed China's 'kill chain' technology— a seamless integration of radar, GPS, planes, and missiles, allowing instant reactions. He juxtaposed this with India's successful strategic maneuvers, which contributed to significant military gains, such as the destruction of 11 air bases in Pakistan and minimizing civilian casualties.

With China's substantial investments in Pakistan, notably the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Tharoor underscored the intricate geopolitics at play. He stressed the importance of regional collaborations while noting Pakistani obstructionism in SAARC, prompting India to revive the BIMSTEC initiative for cooperative engagement.

