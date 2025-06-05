Left Menu

Tharoor on India's Strategic Maneuvers Against China's Technologies

During a visit to the U.S., Congress MP Shashi Tharoor discussed India's military strategies against China, focusing on Operation Sindoor. Tharoor highlighted India's adaptive strategies against China's advanced 'kill chain' technology and addressed geopolitical dynamics, including China's influence in Pakistan through the Belt and Road Initiative.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in Washington DC. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor led an all-party delegation to the United States, where he addressed India's military strategies countering China's technological advancements, particularly during Operation Sindoor. Highlighting the nation's adaptability, he praised the recalibrated strategies that allowed India to effectively hit key targets even amid fierce conflict.

Tharoor detailed China's 'kill chain' technology— a seamless integration of radar, GPS, planes, and missiles, allowing instant reactions. He juxtaposed this with India's successful strategic maneuvers, which contributed to significant military gains, such as the destruction of 11 air bases in Pakistan and minimizing civilian casualties.

With China's substantial investments in Pakistan, notably the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, Tharoor underscored the intricate geopolitics at play. He stressed the importance of regional collaborations while noting Pakistani obstructionism in SAARC, prompting India to revive the BIMSTEC initiative for cooperative engagement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

