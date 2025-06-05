Left Menu

Shashi Tharoor: No Equivalence Between Terrorists and Victims

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, leading a delegation to the US, dismissed the idea of mediation in terrorism-related conflicts, asserting no moral equality between terrorists and their victims. He emphasized India's stance against terrorism and highlighted the need for directed diplomatic efforts to influence parties harboring terrorism.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, spearheading an all-party delegation in the United States, firmly rejected the concept of mediation in conflicts involving terrorism, clarifying that there is no moral or factual equivalence between perpetrators and victims of terror. Tharoor underscored the disparity between nations fostering terrorism and those bearing its brunt.

Responding to questions about U.S. mediation between India and Pakistan, Tharoor insisted mediation implies an unjust equivalence between terrorists and their victims. He called for diplomatic efforts to focus on influencing nations that support terrorism, not those striving for democratic governance amid such threats.

Tharoor acknowledged U.S. interest in the issue but suggested American diplomacy would be more impactful if directed at the entities supporting terrorism. He highlighted regular, systematic briefings involving Indian civil and military officers, affirming India's unified stand against terror across religious lines.

The delegation, also comprised of notable figures from various Indian political parties, arrived in the U.S. post their Brazil visit, aiming to engage American stakeholders on India's Operation Sindoor. This initiative is part of India's strategic response to counter terrorism and misinformation after the recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from agencies.)

