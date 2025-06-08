Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Car Plunge and Reckless Driving Claim Lives

In a tragic road accident in Dera Ismail Khan's Sheerani area, four family members, including a seven-year-old child, were killed as their car veered off course and plunged into a ravine. Two other family members sustained injuries and have been hospitalized, ARY News reported.

The incident took place as the family was returning from Almar Kalan, a local tourist attraction, when their vehicle went out of control in the mountainous terrain. Among the deceased are two brothers and a child, marking a grim day for the region.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, five motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents reportedly caused by reckless driving, according to ARY News. One victim, delivery rider Murtaza, was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle driven by Usman Shah Rashdi, who is now in police custody. Investigations into these heartbreaking incidents continue.