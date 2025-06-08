Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Fatal Car Plunge and Reckless Driving Claim Lives

A family car plunged into a ravine in Dera Ismail Khan, Pakistan, killing four people. Meanwhile, in Karachi, five motorcyclists lost their lives to reckless driving. Police have arrested a suspect involved in one of the crashes. Investigations into both incidents are ongoing, authorities reported.

In a tragic road accident in Dera Ismail Khan's Sheerani area, four family members, including a seven-year-old child, were killed as their car veered off course and plunged into a ravine. Two other family members sustained injuries and have been hospitalized, ARY News reported.

The incident took place as the family was returning from Almar Kalan, a local tourist attraction, when their vehicle went out of control in the mountainous terrain. Among the deceased are two brothers and a child, marking a grim day for the region.

Meanwhile, in Karachi, five motorcyclists were killed in separate road accidents reportedly caused by reckless driving, according to ARY News. One victim, delivery rider Murtaza, was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle driven by Usman Shah Rashdi, who is now in police custody. Investigations into these heartbreaking incidents continue.

