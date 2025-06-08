Left Menu

Wave of Violence: Stabbings and Shootings Take Toll in Israel

In recent days, two stabbings in Israel, including in Tel Aviv and Nahariya, have amplified concerns over a rising homicide rate. The victims include a 67-year-old woman and a young Moldovan man. These incidents are part of a larger trend of increased violent crimes, sparking widespread alarm.

A series of violent incidents has shaken Israel as two fatal stabbings occurred over the weekend, leading to growing fears about the country's rising homicide rate.

On Saturday night in Nahariya, Daniela Yakubovich, 67, was found stabbed in her home. Despite Magen David Adom's (MDA) resuscitation efforts, she was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities quickly detained her son, who reportedly struggles with mental health issues, as a suspect in the murder.

Just hours later in Tel Aviv, a 32-year-old Moldovan man was fatally stabbed in his apartment. Police have detained his 45-year-old female partner along with three other Moldovans for questioning. This uptick in violence follows another fatal stabbing of a 40-year-old Sudanese man during an altercation at Netanya's outdoor market on Thursday. Law enforcement and residents are on high alert as gang-related shootings claimed six lives last week, prompting calls for increased security measures across the nation.

