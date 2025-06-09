Gaza Flotilla with Greta Thunberg Halted: A Symbolic Showdown

On Monday morning, Israeli naval forces intercepted the Gaza Freedom Flotilla's vessel, Madleen, which carried pro-Palestinian activists, including prominent climate advocate Greta Thunberg. According to The Jerusalem Post, the ship was stopped off the Gaza coast and rerouted to the Port of Ashdod by the Israeli Defense Forces' elite Shayetet 13 unit. The Israeli Foreign Ministry described the vessel as a 'selfie yacht' and dismissed it as a media stunt rather than a genuine humanitarian mission. The ministry highlighted that over 1,200 aid trucks had entered Gaza from Israel in the past fortnight.

Flotilla updates on Telegram detailed that the passengers were surrounded by Israeli naval ships, targeted by drones dispersing a white irritant, and experienced communication disruptions before the interception. Despite the tense situation, all aboard were reportedly safe and received basic supplies. Anticipating possible detention, activists had pre-recorded video statements. In a critical response, Hamas labeled the IDF's operation 'state terrorism' on its Telegram channel, accusing Israel of breaching international law by obstructing symbolic aid to Gaza. Hamas underscored that the volunteers sought humanitarian relief and condemned the military maneuver as a 'blatant violation' of international standards.

In defense, Israel upheld that the flotilla's attempt to breach the restricted Gaza maritime area was illegal. Israeli Navy personnel instructed the crew that humanitarian aid should be delivered through Ashdod's established distribution channels. Despite assertions from flotilla organizers of a peaceful civilian mission, Israeli figures, including Defense Minister Israel Katz, had pledged to obstruct the ship's progress. Katz was reported by The Jerusalem Post as cautioning against the venture, addressing Thunberg and companions as 'antisemites,' and insisting that the vessel would not reach Gaza. Preparations to prevent the ship's landing were reportedly finalized hours before the IDF operation, as per Post sources.

