Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

A new study published in Agriculture (2025) presents alarming evidence of widespread human-induced land degradation across the Arab region. Conducted by researchers from the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations, the report reveals that nearly two-thirds of degraded land in the Arab world is agricultural, threatening food security, sustainable development, and regional stability.

The study titled "Desertification and Agrifood Systems: Restoration of Degraded Agricultural Lands in the Arab Region" calls for urgent, targeted restoration measures to protect agrifood systems in one of the most climate-vulnerable regions on Earth.

How widespread is agricultural land degradation in the Arab region?

According to the analysis, an estimated 70 million hectares of land across 20 Arab countries are affected by human-induced degradation, with 46.5 million hectares being agricultural land. Croplands account for the largest share of degradation, impacting 38% of the total cropland area in the region, higher than the global average of 31%. Pastures and rangelands are also significantly affected. The study finds that degradation in the Arab region is more severe than in many parts of the world, due to natural constraints such as limited rainfall, high temperatures, and scarce fertile land.

The situation varies across countries, with nations like Somalia and the Syrian Arab Republic recording cropland degradation levels of over 70%, while others such as Djibouti and Mauritania remain below 10%. This geographic heterogeneity necessitates country-specific strategies to address land degradation effectively.

Global trends further compound regional concerns. Out of 1.66 billion hectares globally affected by human-induced degradation, over 60%, or 1.04 billion hectares, are agricultural lands. In every major region except the Americas, croplands constitute the dominant form of agricultural degradation. The Arab region's higher-than-average cropland degradation intensifies food production challenges in a context already constrained by limited arable land availability.

What are the root causes and consequences for agrifood systems?

The study identifies several interlinked causes of land degradation in the Arab region, with climate change and unsustainable agricultural practices chief among them. Cropland availability per capita in the region stands at just 0.12 hectares, significantly lower than the global average of 0.2 hectares. As land becomes increasingly scarce, farmers intensify cultivation and irrigation practices, often at the expense of long-term land health.

Water stress is a critical factor. The Arab region's renewable freshwater resources average just 520 cubic meters per capita, 30 times lower than the global average. Agriculture consumes 69% of available water, and over-irrigation has led to 4.2 million hectares becoming salinized between 2019 and 2022. Notably, 7.5 million hectares of irrigated land in the region are already degraded.

Pesticide and fertilizer misuse also contribute to declining soil health. The average pesticide use per hectare of cropland in the Arab region is 3.9 kg—well above the global average of 2.4 kg. Countries like Qatar and Lebanon exhibit some of the world’s highest pesticide usage rates, raising concerns about environmental and human health impacts.

The nitrogen balance across croplands also shows extremes: Qatar and Kuwait exhibit surpluses exceeding 100 kg/ha, reflecting excessive fertilizer application, while countries like Yemen and Mauritania exhibit nutrient deficits that threaten crop productivity. This uneven input use further highlights the challenge of achieving sustainable intensification.

Sand and dust storms (SDS), common across arid and semi-arid zones, degrade topsoil, damage crops, and reduce livestock productivity. As vegetative cover diminishes, the frequency and severity of SDS events increase, locking farmers in a self-reinforcing cycle of land degradation and reduced yields.

Beyond biophysical drivers, urbanization and infrastructure development contribute to the encroachment on farmland. Between 2012 and 2023, the region’s urban population increased by 23%, exerting pressure on peri-urban agriculture and causing further land fragmentation.

These environmental pressures directly undermine agrifood systems. With degraded land producing lower yields, food security becomes precarious, particularly for low-income and food-deficit countries. Currently, over 66 million people in the region face hunger. Unless reversed, degradation trends could widen yield gaps, worsen poverty, and disrupt rural livelihoods.

What can be done to restore agricultural land and close yield gaps?

Despite daunting challenges, the study outlines a path forward centered on land restoration, sustainable land management (SLM), and integrated agricultural systems. Among the most promising approaches is the promotion of agrosilvopastoral systems, land-use models that integrate trees, crops, and livestock. These systems enhance biodiversity, improve soil fertility, and strengthen resilience to climate variability.

Water-saving practices, such as modern irrigation and low-water-requirement crops, are essential in combating salinization and maximizing resource efficiency. Crop rotation with legumes, continuous soil cover, and the use of drought-tolerant varieties are also recommended to improve fertility and reduce erosion.

Closing the region’s significant yield gaps is another crucial priority. The study finds that oil crops present the greatest opportunity for productivity gains, with current yields at just 50% of attainable levels. In contrast, cereals and root/tuber crops perform slightly better at 60–62%, though still below potential. Wheat and olives exhibit particularly large yield gaps in several countries. For instance, 11 of 19 wheat-producing Arab countries have yield gaps exceeding 60%, with Libya and Somalia facing the most severe shortfalls.

Restoring 26 million hectares of degraded cropland could reduce yield gaps by up to 50% for oil crops, while significantly enhancing cereal and tuber yields. This potential yield boost is vital for future food security, especially given that agriculture in the region will need to produce 50% more food by 2050.

Some countries have already committed to restoration. Egypt plans to rehabilitate 20,000 km² of cropland and 8000 km² of rangeland by 2030, while Somalia aims to restore 45 million hectares. However, these national efforts remain fragmented, and as of 2020, less than 4% of land in the Arab region was officially designated for restoration, well below the scale required.

The FAO urges a coordinated regional initiative to restore degraded agricultural lands. The report stresses the need for robust land governance, secure tenure, and inclusive decision-making involving agrosilvopastoral communities. Land degradation neutrality (LDN) must be mainstreamed into national policies to ensure sustained progress toward climate adaptation, food security, and biodiversity goals.