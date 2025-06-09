Left Menu

U.S. Lawmakers Push for American-Made Drones to Enhance National Security

In a bold move to bolster national security, U.S. lawmakers, including Darin LaHood and Elise Stefanik, reintroduced the Drones for First Responders Act. The legislation aims to reduce dependency on Chinese drones by supporting American manufacturing and providing first responders with secure, high-quality U.S.-made drones.

  • United States

In an effort to strengthen national security and reduce dependency on foreign technology, U.S. lawmakers have reintroduced the Drones for First Responders Act. Key figures in this legislative push include Darin LaHood (IL-16), Elise Stefanik (NY-21), John Moolenaar (MI-02), and Rob Wittman (VA-01).

This new legislation is designed to support the U.S. drone industry, decrease reliance on Chinese technology, and significantly enhance the safety and reliability of equipment used by American first responders. The act will establish a revenue-neutral grant program intended to enable the purchase of drones manufactured in the U.S. and allied nations.

Lawmakers argue that the Chinese Communist Party's dominance in the drone market poses unacceptable risks to U.S. infrastructure and security. Currently, a staggering 90% of drones used by American first responders are made in China. The bill aims to counteract this by fostering competitiveness among U.S. drone makers and ensuring sensitive data remains protected from foreign adversaries.

