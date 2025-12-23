Left Menu

FCC Grounds Chinese Drones: Security Concerns Take Flight

The FCC has added Chinese drone makers like DJI and Autel to its 'Covered List,' halting new model sales over national security risks. Although it doesn't affect existing drones, this move intensifies U.S. actions against Chinese tech. China condemned the decision as discriminatory and unfair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:28 IST
FCC Grounds Chinese Drones: Security Concerns Take Flight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced the inclusion of drone manufacturers DJI and Autel, along with all foreign-made drones, on its 'Covered List.' This action restricts new model sales over concerns they pose significant national security risks, signaling a robust response from the U.S. government against Chinese technology.

This addition follows a series of moves by U.S. authorities to curb Chinese influence in tech. While existing drones are not affected, future approvals of models from these companies are barred. DJI, a leading global drone producer, expressed disappointment, highlighting the lack of transparency in the decision-making process.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticized what it perceives as discriminatory practices by the U.S. This sentiment was echoed by several U.S. politicians, who argue the move is crucial for national security. Legal actions have been undertaken by manufacturers like Hikvision against the FCC's decision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025