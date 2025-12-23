FCC Grounds Chinese Drones: Security Concerns Take Flight

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has announced the inclusion of drone manufacturers DJI and Autel, along with all foreign-made drones, on its 'Covered List.' This action restricts new model sales over concerns they pose significant national security risks, signaling a robust response from the U.S. government against Chinese technology.

This addition follows a series of moves by U.S. authorities to curb Chinese influence in tech. While existing drones are not affected, future approvals of models from these companies are barred. DJI, a leading global drone producer, expressed disappointment, highlighting the lack of transparency in the decision-making process.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has criticized what it perceives as discriminatory practices by the U.S. This sentiment was echoed by several U.S. politicians, who argue the move is crucial for national security. Legal actions have been undertaken by manufacturers like Hikvision against the FCC's decision.

