Tanweer Festival 2025: A Journey of Unity and Renewal in Sharjah's Mleiha Desert

The Tanweer Festival is set to make a grand return to the Mleiha desert in Sharjah from November 21 to 23, 2025. Originating from a successful inaugural edition last year, the festival will again highlight the Mleiha region's rich natural and archaeological importance. Central to the festival's vision is Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi's leadership, who inspired this cultural celebration through her passion for cultural dialogue, spiritual growth, and sustainability. She sees Tanweer as a border-transcending platform that connects communities and fosters a deeper consciousness of shared humanity.

This three-day festival promises an eclectic lineup including music, visual arts, and cultural activities, aiming to create a space for creative and social engagement. Spearheaded by Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, the festival was established with a foundation built on cultural dialogue, environmental sustainability, and community engagement. Her goal is to unite diverse audiences through music, nature, and collaborative experiences.

In anticipation of this year's edition, Bodour expressed her excitement, stating, "Bringing back Tanweer Festival for another year thrills us, and this time, with even more ambitious and meaningful offerings. Last year's launch marked the beginning of a significant journey, and we aim to further that impact with enhanced programs and stronger sustainable practices. We eagerly await to welcome the expanding community to the Mleiha desert." The festival's 2025 theme, 'What you Seek Is Seeking You,' draws inspiration from the renowned 13th-century poet Rumi, exploring themes of inner self-discovery, connection with nature, and unity in diversity—all fundamental to the Tanweer ethos.