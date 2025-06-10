Left Menu

Bangladesh in Turmoil: Saddam Hussain Calls for Restoration of Democracy

In a revealing interview, Saddam Hussain, President of the Bangladesh Students League, decries the interim government's ban on his party, the Awami League. He labels the regime as fascist and accuses it of undermining democracy, while voicing concerns for the upcoming national elections and the rise of extremist ideologies.

Saddam Hussain, President of the Bangladesh Students League (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

In a candid interview with ANI, Saddam Hussain, President of the student wing of the now-prohibited Awami League, shed light on the political upheaval unfolding in Bangladesh. He asserted that it was a student-driven movement that compelled Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee on August 5, 2024.

Hussain elaborated on the July-August protests, initially aimed at quota reform in government job allocations, which morphed into a nationwide outcry. In his view, this movement was co-opted by anti-democratic factions seeking to destabilize the country. He lamented the ousting of Sheikh Hasina as a significant downcast day in Bangladesh's history.

Saddam sharply criticized the interim regime, calling it a self-declared authority devoid of electoral legitimacy. He accused the new ruling circle of damaging democratic institutions, curbing press freedom, and ruling without constitutional approval. His condemnation extended to the branding of his party as a terrorist organization, which he interpreted as a fear-driven tactic to suppress secular democratic voices.

Hussain voiced strong reservations about the upcoming national elections, which he described as a "state-sponsored drama." With a significant portion of the opposition incarcerated, he argued that the electoral process lacks credibility. Additionally, he accused Chief Adviser Professor Mohammed Yunus of abusing his position for personal gain, with alleged massive tax exemptions increasing public disenchantment.

The interview painted a grim picture of Bangladesh's social landscape, highlighting the growing threat to women's rights and the prevalence of religious extremism. Attacks on minorities and moral policing are becoming commonplace, he reported, indicting the state for its inaction. Saddam's warning was unequivocal: democracy and constitutional rule must be reinstated for the nation to progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

