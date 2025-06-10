Left Menu

Taiwan's Espionage Scandal: Ex-DPP Members Charged with Spying for China

Four former members of Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party have been indicted for espionage, accused of leaking national security information to China. Prosecutors allege they transmitted confidential data and laundered money. The charges reflect serious threats to Taiwan's national security, with defendants denying misconduct during the investigation.

  • Country:
  • Taiwan

In a move that underscores mounting tensions between Taiwan and China, the Taipei District Prosecutor's Office has formally charged four ex-members of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with espionage, according to a report by the Central News Agency (CNA). Allegations include leaking sensitive national security information and laundering money for the Chinese government.

The Taiwan High Prosecutors' Office has further accused one of the individuals, Huang Jung, of establishing a criminal organization linked to Chinese entities. The charges involve high-level breaches, crucial for immediate remedial action to protect national security and social stability, the prosecution noted.

The quartet, which includes former aides to top DPP officials and senior advisors, allegedly traded confidential information for monetary gains from Chinese intelligence, sparking grave concerns about potential impacts on Taiwan's governmental integrity. Defendants have continued to deny any wrongdoing, despite the compelling evidence presented by prosecutors, a situation that remains closely monitored by international observers.

