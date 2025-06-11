Left Menu

Jaishankar Advocates India's Strategic Role in EU Talks Amidst Global Challenges

During his Brussels visit, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar highlighted India's strategic global role, addressing EU-India relations and opposing certain EU policies. He critiqued narratives on regional tensions in Kashmir, maintained a non-prescriptive stance on Russia-Ukraine, and emphasized multipolarity in global order.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Image Credit: X/@DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
In Brussels this week, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar engaged in pivotal discussions with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and EU foreign affairs head Kaja Kallas. The talks aimed at showcasing India's strategic importance and robust global positioning, especially in light of the ongoing EU-India free trade negotiations, as reported by Euractiv.

Jaishankar also addressed the Pahalgam terror attack narrative, stressing its global importance beyond the India-Pakistan lens. He questioned why figures like Osama bin Laden felt secure in military towns in Pakistan, asserting that addressing terrorism globally is imperative. His statements highlighted the need for international recognition of terrorism's universal threat.

Jaishankar's comments on the Russia-Ukraine conflict reflected India's non-prescriptive stance, emphasizing that solutions can't be derived from the battlefield. Addressing criticism regarding India's position on sanctions against Russia, he pointed to India's strong relationship with Ukraine as well, underscoring that historical experiences guide India's diplomatic approach.

The minister further provided insights into India's historical grievances, particularly concerning post-independence border violations by Pakistan. He urged Western countries, previously reticent, to reflect on past actions when discussing international principles. Jaishankar emphasized the emergence of multipolarity and the EU's growing strategic autonomy in global affairs.

Reacting strongly to the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), Jaishankar expressed clear opposition, challenging the unilateral setting of global standards. Additionally, on US relations, he conveyed India's intent to strengthen bilateral ties based on strategic interests rather than personalities. Highlighting European companies' shift away from Chinese supply chains, he underscored India's role as a secure and reliable partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

