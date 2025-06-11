EU Eyes Broader Horizons: Diversifying Global Alliances Beyond U.S.

During the Brussels Forum 2025, Kaja Kallas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, expressed a steadfast commitment to the union's long-standing transatlantic relationship with the U.S. However, she advocated for the EU to capitalize on new global partnerships to enhance its geopolitical stance.

Kallas highlighted that while the European Union values its ties with Washington, Europe must also pursue relationships with other nations, viewing this as a strategic diversification. This approach, she believes, showcases Europe's evolution into a mature, reliable, and predictable global partner.

Rejecting claims of a drift from the U.S., Kallas emphasized that the EU is not growing apart from America but rather growing up in their mutual alliance. She emphasized the existence of other global partners, indicating a broadened diplomatic and strategic horizon for the bloc.

