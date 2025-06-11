Left Menu

EU Eyes Broader Horizons: Diversifying Global Alliances Beyond U.S.

At the Brussels Forum 2025, EU's Kaja Kallas emphasized strengthening global alliances beyond the U.S. while maintaining strong transatlantic ties. Kallas argued that this diversification reflects maturity in the EU-U.S. relationship, positioning Europe as a reliable geopolitical partner globally, and opening new opportunities for collaboration.

During the Brussels Forum 2025, Kaja Kallas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, expressed a steadfast commitment to the union's long-standing transatlantic relationship with the U.S. However, she advocated for the EU to capitalize on new global partnerships to enhance its geopolitical stance.

Kallas highlighted that while the European Union values its ties with Washington, Europe must also pursue relationships with other nations, viewing this as a strategic diversification. This approach, she believes, showcases Europe's evolution into a mature, reliable, and predictable global partner.

Rejecting claims of a drift from the U.S., Kallas emphasized that the EU is not growing apart from America but rather growing up in their mutual alliance. She emphasized the existence of other global partners, indicating a broadened diplomatic and strategic horizon for the bloc.

