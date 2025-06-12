US Evacuates Staff from West Asia Amid Rising Tensions
The US is withdrawing non-essential personnel from West Asia due to escalating tensions. The move, authorized by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, affects embassies and military bases. President Trump expressed doubts about nuclear talks with Iran, while Israel's military postures, raising regional uncertainties.
As tensions rise in West Asia, the United States has initiated the withdrawal of non-essential personnel from several strategic locations in the region. The move, confirmed by US State and Defense Departments, highlights growing concerns over security threats and displays of military posturing by regional powers.
CNN reported that Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has authorized the voluntary departure of military dependents, with the Pentagon prioritizing the safety of service members and their families. The situation has also led to the postponement of a Senate committee testimony by CENTCOM commander Gen. Michael Kurilla.
The State Department, working with the Pentagon, is also preparing to evacuate staff from embassies in Iraq, Bahrain, and Kuwait. Meanwhile, developments in the Iran nuclear talks have further clouded the region's stability, with signals of Israeli military readiness adding to the dynamic geopolitical landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
