Left Menu

Tensions Flare as National Guard Detains Protesters in LA Amid ICE Operations

National Guard troops in Los Angeles temporarily detained protesters against ICE operations before handing them to local law enforcement. California's governor opposes federal military usage without state consent. The Trump administration argues ICE targets violent criminals. Local authorities claim lack of notification, sparking controversy and unrest across the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 10:09 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 10:09 IST
Tensions Flare as National Guard Detains Protesters in LA Amid ICE Operations
Workers clean up graffiti on a detention centre building, after days of protests against federal immigration sweeps and the deployment of California National Guard and US Marines, in Los Angeles, California on June 11, 2025. (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a dramatic escalation, National Guard troops have detained protesters in Los Angeles objecting to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, according to Fox News. The protesters were subsequently transferred to local law enforcement, fueling tensions between state and federal authorities.

Major Gen. Scott Sherman, leading Task Force 51, oversees the deployment of more than 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines in Los Angeles. Immigration officials have released images depicting soldiers aiding Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents during enforcement actions, as reported by Fox News.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has reacted fiercely, filing an emergency motion to stop the Trump administration's use of military forces in immigration actions without consulting state authorities. He contends that 2,000 state National Guard members were used unlawfully and without proper coordination.

The Trump administration defends its strategy, emphasizing that ICE operations are aimed at apprehending individuals involved in violent crimes including murder, human trafficking, and drug offenses. Debate continues over whether local authorities were sufficiently informed prior to these actions.

CNN reports that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass indicated the city received no advance notice of the enforcement's timing or location. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell claimed the department was inadequately briefed, but DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin countered, stating the LAPD was informed two days ahead.

An LAPD spokesperson reinforced Chief McDonnell's assertions, stating leadership was not notified. Mayor Bass reiterated on Tuesday that her office had no prior knowledge of the operations. Protests have since escalated, with demonstrators confronting law enforcement and causing property damage. The incident highlights ongoing tensions between California's sanctuary policies and federal immigration efforts. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025