Tensions Flare as National Guard Detains Protesters in LA Amid ICE Operations

In a dramatic escalation, National Guard troops have detained protesters in Los Angeles objecting to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations, according to Fox News. The protesters were subsequently transferred to local law enforcement, fueling tensions between state and federal authorities.

Major Gen. Scott Sherman, leading Task Force 51, oversees the deployment of more than 4,000 National Guard troops and 700 Marines in Los Angeles. Immigration officials have released images depicting soldiers aiding Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agents during enforcement actions, as reported by Fox News.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has reacted fiercely, filing an emergency motion to stop the Trump administration's use of military forces in immigration actions without consulting state authorities. He contends that 2,000 state National Guard members were used unlawfully and without proper coordination.

The Trump administration defends its strategy, emphasizing that ICE operations are aimed at apprehending individuals involved in violent crimes including murder, human trafficking, and drug offenses. Debate continues over whether local authorities were sufficiently informed prior to these actions.

CNN reports that Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass indicated the city received no advance notice of the enforcement's timing or location. LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell claimed the department was inadequately briefed, but DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin countered, stating the LAPD was informed two days ahead.

An LAPD spokesperson reinforced Chief McDonnell's assertions, stating leadership was not notified. Mayor Bass reiterated on Tuesday that her office had no prior knowledge of the operations. Protests have since escalated, with demonstrators confronting law enforcement and causing property damage. The incident highlights ongoing tensions between California's sanctuary policies and federal immigration efforts. (ANI)