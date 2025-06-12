Mahrang Baloch's Battle: A Voice for Justice From Behind Bars
Mahrang Baloch, a Baloch rights activist imprisoned in Quetta, accuses the Pakistani government of targeting dissenters with imprisonment and smear campaigns. Despite pressure to stay silent, she defends her activism, highlighting Balochistan's systemic issues. Baloch vows to continue advocating for justice and equality despite ongoing threats.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Mahrang Baloch, a prominent Baloch rights activist, recently accused the Pakistani government of suppressing peaceful dissent through imprisonment, smear campaigns, and enforced disappearances. Her claims were published in The Balochistan Post, reportedly from her cell in Quetta's Hudda Jail.
Baloch asserted that she has faced every tactic by state security agencies to silence her since her arrest over two months ago. Despite being offered freedom in exchange for her silence and renouncement of political activities, Baloch refuses to comply. She insists there's no evidence linking her to violence, noting that her detention followed a press conference condemning a train hijacking by Baloch separatists, where she differentiated between armed confrontation and peaceful protest.
Baloch disclosed international repercussions resulting from her activism, recounting harassment during a visit to Norway, an incident involving alleged Pakistani embassy officials. Upon her return, she faced charges of sedition. Highlighting Balochistan's ongoing struggles, Baloch emphasizes the region's systemic denial of basic rights and economic disenfranchisement despite its resource wealth. She concludes with her commitment to continue speaking against state violence and advocating for justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Delhi High Court Warns TMC's Saket Gokhale with Civil Imprisonment over Defamation Case
Ex-MLA Sentenced for Parliament Threat: Six Months Imprisonment
Uttarakhand court sentences three persons to life imprisonment in 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case.
Expired Drinks on Vande Bharat: Human Rights Commission Takes Action
Elderly Neglect Sparks Human Rights Intervention in Gurugram