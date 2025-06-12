Left Menu

Mahrang Baloch's Battle: A Voice for Justice From Behind Bars

Mahrang Baloch, a Baloch rights activist imprisoned in Quetta, accuses the Pakistani government of targeting dissenters with imprisonment and smear campaigns. Despite pressure to stay silent, she defends her activism, highlighting Balochistan's systemic issues. Baloch vows to continue advocating for justice and equality despite ongoing threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 15:24 IST
Baloch rights activist Mahrang Baloch (Image: X/ @MahrangBaloch_). Image Credit: ANI
Mahrang Baloch, a prominent Baloch rights activist, recently accused the Pakistani government of suppressing peaceful dissent through imprisonment, smear campaigns, and enforced disappearances. Her claims were published in The Balochistan Post, reportedly from her cell in Quetta's Hudda Jail.

Baloch asserted that she has faced every tactic by state security agencies to silence her since her arrest over two months ago. Despite being offered freedom in exchange for her silence and renouncement of political activities, Baloch refuses to comply. She insists there's no evidence linking her to violence, noting that her detention followed a press conference condemning a train hijacking by Baloch separatists, where she differentiated between armed confrontation and peaceful protest.

Baloch disclosed international repercussions resulting from her activism, recounting harassment during a visit to Norway, an incident involving alleged Pakistani embassy officials. Upon her return, she faced charges of sedition. Highlighting Balochistan's ongoing struggles, Baloch emphasizes the region's systemic denial of basic rights and economic disenfranchisement despite its resource wealth. She concludes with her commitment to continue speaking against state violence and advocating for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

