Nepal Stands with India Following Tragic Air India Crash in Ahmedabad

Nepal expressed deep condolences and solidarity with India after an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad, killing many. The government of Nepal, along with President Paudel and Foreign Minister Deuba, extended sympathy to affected families. Air India confirmed 242 were onboard, with various nationalities; rescue efforts are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:37 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:37 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Nepal has expressed its profound condolences to India following the tragic crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad on Thursday. The incident, which involved the Boeing 787-8 aircraft carrying 242 individuals, occurred shortly after takeoff, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

In an official statement, Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs articulated deep shock and sadness over the crash. It extended heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of India, offering solidarity to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives. President Ram Chandra Paudel and Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba also conveyed their sympathies.

The ill-fated London-bound flight AI 171, which had 169 Indian nationals, 53 British, seven Portuguese, and one Canadian onboard, departed Ahmedabad airport at 01:38 pm. Commanded by Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, the aircraft sent a mayday signal to ATC before communication ceased. Rescue efforts are underway as Air India cooperates with ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

