Israel Backs Indian Military Operation Amid Rising Geopolitical Tensions

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, voices support for India's Operation Sindoor, aimed at dismantling terror networks in Pakistan and PoJK. Azar emphasizes the strategic partnership between India and Israel, addressing shared threats. Israel's actions against Iran and regional tensions are also discussed, with calls for international efficiency in dealing with rogue states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 16:30 IST
Israel Ambassador to India Reuven Azar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Israel's Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has reaffirmed the collaborative spirit between India and Israel amidst escalating regional tensions. Azar expressed support for Operation Sindoor, an initiative by the Indian Armed Forces targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK). He emphasized both nations' commitment to mutual self-defense and capability building.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Azar described the India-Israel relationship as one of trust and strategic alliance, poised to strengthen with rising challenges. Although Israel refrains from direct involvement in Indo-Pak conflicts, Azar underscores the alignment in confronting common security threats and deepening bilateral cooperation.

Amid escalating hostilities with Iran, Azar defended Israel's preemptive strikes, highlighting Iran's alarming ambitions and the risks they pose. He urged the global community to address rogue states more effectively, noting international complacency. In related developments, Israel's defense minister declared a state of emergency following anticipated reprisals from Iran.

