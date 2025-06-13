India-EU Free Trade Agreement Set for Completion Amid Strengthening Strategic Partnerships
India and the EU aim to finalize the Free Trade Agreement by year-end, reflecting their commitment amidst a transformed global environment. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes enhanced Indo-European relations, focusing on defense, security, and connectivity, as India marks 25 years of partnership with France.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced that India and the European Union are committed to concluding their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of this year. This agreement comes as negotiators respond to a changing global landscape, where the FTA's significance has heightened.
During his visit to France, part of a larger three-nation tour, Jaishankar highlighted the strategic transition within Europe, noting its growing self-awareness and autonomy. He predicts a significant acceleration in Indo-European relations, driven by Europe's need for reliable partners.
Progress in the FTA discussions is evident, with half of the chapters completed and considerable advancements on the remaining sections. Both nations are also exploring defense, security, and potential space agreements, underlining a broad spectrum of collaboration. The urgency is underscored by regular trade minister meetings, reflecting an energetic push in negotiations.
