Left Menu

India-EU Free Trade Agreement Set for Completion Amid Strengthening Strategic Partnerships

India and the EU aim to finalize the Free Trade Agreement by year-end, reflecting their commitment amidst a transformed global environment. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasizes enhanced Indo-European relations, focusing on defense, security, and connectivity, as India marks 25 years of partnership with France.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-06-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 21:04 IST
India-EU Free Trade Agreement Set for Completion Amid Strengthening Strategic Partnerships
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar (Image Credit: YouTube/MinistryofExternalAffairs). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar announced that India and the European Union are committed to concluding their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of this year. This agreement comes as negotiators respond to a changing global landscape, where the FTA's significance has heightened.

During his visit to France, part of a larger three-nation tour, Jaishankar highlighted the strategic transition within Europe, noting its growing self-awareness and autonomy. He predicts a significant acceleration in Indo-European relations, driven by Europe's need for reliable partners.

Progress in the FTA discussions is evident, with half of the chapters completed and considerable advancements on the remaining sections. Both nations are also exploring defense, security, and potential space agreements, underlining a broad spectrum of collaboration. The urgency is underscored by regular trade minister meetings, reflecting an energetic push in negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025