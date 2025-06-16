Left Menu

India and Cyprus Forge Strategic Partnership for Shared Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Cyprus strengthens bilateral relations with a focus on strategic cooperation in defense, security, and economic ties. The visit marks the first in two decades, symbolizing a renewed commitment to mutual growth, peace, and prosperity between India and Cyprus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-06-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 15:24 IST
PM Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Cyprus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark visit to Cyprus marked the first time an Indian leader had set foot in the country in over 20 years. The visit paves the way for enhancing bilateral relations, with plans to develop a strategic roadmap focused on defense, security, and economic cooperation.

During the joint press statement, PM Modi highlighted the similarities between Cyprus's Vision 2035 and India's Viksit Bharat 2047, underpinning a commitment to shared growth. Both nations will emphasize defense industry cooperation and initiate dialogues on cyber and maritime security.

Furthermore, PM Modi was awarded Cyprus's highest civilian honor, the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, which he dedicated to 140 crore Indians. The award symbolizes the unyielding friendship and mutual aspirations for peace and prosperity between India and Cyprus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

