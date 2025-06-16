Strengthening Ties: India and Cyprus Forge Strategic Partnership

During an official visit to Cyprus, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides made significant strides in bolstering the relationship between their nations. The leaders announced plans to enhance cooperation across sectors such as defense, innovation, and tourism, marking a new chapter in bilateral relations.

President Christodoulides emphasized Cyprus's strategic location as a gateway to the European Union, positioning it as a vital partner for India in expanding trade and business opportunities. The discussions also covered regional stability and the India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor, highlighting the shared values and strategic vision between the two countries.

In a historic gesture, PM Modi was awarded the Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III, Cyprus's highest merit honor, underscoring the mutual respect and long-standing friendship between the nations. This visit, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over two decades, sets a robust foundation for future collaboration.

