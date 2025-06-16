Osaka Gas India's Green Revolution: Pioneering a Sustainable Energy Future

Japanese energy giant Osaka Gas is making considerable progress in India's energy landscape, leveraging its expertise in gas production and electricity generation. Established in 1987, the company expanded globally before launching its Indian subsidiary, Osaka Gas India, in 2021. Now, the company is vigorously pursuing sustainable energy solutions in India.

In an exclusive dialogue, Takeshi Shinohara, Managing Director of Osaka Gas India, detailed the company's significant growth in the region. He revealed that Osaka Gas India now operates in an area analogous in size to Japan, covering 10% of India's territory. Its partnership with Chennai-based Think Gas has been pivotal in accelerating urban gas infrastructure development.

The company focuses on three primary strategies: strengthening city gas operations, expanding renewable energy partnerships, and innovating with E-Methane technology. Through collaboration with CleanMax, Osaka Gas provides solar and wind power to industrial clients, reducing carbon footprints. Shinohara emphasized the commitment to transferring technical know-how and developing long-term capabilities in India, with a vision of India becoming a crucial part of Osaka Gas's global strategy by 2030.

