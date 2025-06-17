Left Menu

Trump Denies Leaving G7 for Mideast Peace, Hits Back at Macron

President Donald Trump refuted claims that he left the G7 summit to mediate a peace deal between Israel and Iran, criticizing Emmanuel Macron for suggesting so. The G7 issued a statement supporting Israel's right to self-defense and condemning Iran for regional instability, emphasizing a de-escalation in the Middle East.

Amid swirling reports from the G7 summit in Canada, U.S. President Donald Trump has fervently denied allegations that he cut his attendance short to engage in peace negotiations between Israel and Iran. Instead, Trump took to Truth Social to lambast French President Emmanuel Macron for propagating the alleged false narrative.

Macron, speaking to reporters at the summit, had claimed that Trump extended an offer for a ceasefire between the two Middle Eastern nations. "There is an offer, especially to have a ceasefire and to initiate broader discussions," Macron stated. Supporting a potential U.S.-brokered ceasefire, Macron emphasized France's backing for peace efforts.

The G7 leaders convened to release a collective statement, reaffirming their support for Israel's right to self-defense and identifying Iran as a pivotal source of regional instability. Advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza, they pledged vigilance over potential global energy market implications and readiness for collaborative responses to ensure market stability.

