India Evacuates Students Amid Escalating Iran-Israel Conflict

As tensions rise between Iran and Israel, India relocates its students from Tehran for safety. Strict advisories are issued for Indians to exit the city independently if possible. The Indian Embassy remains vigilant, offering assistance and establishing a 24/7 control room to tackle the volatile situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-06-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 17-06-2025 11:58 IST
MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (Image Credit: YouTube/MinistryofExternalAffairs). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has taken precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its citizens in the region. On Tuesday, the MEA announced the evacuation of Indian students from Tehran, citing mounting security concerns. The decision follows coordinated efforts by the Indian Embassy to facilitate safe passage for students out of the city.

According to the press release from the MEA, "Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy." Indian nationals capable of arranging their transport have been urged to leave Tehran, as the geopolitical situation remains fluid. The Indian Embassy is maintaining constant communication with its community members, offering logistical support to those in need. Some citizens have managed to exit Iran via border routes, while the embassy remains committed to providing comprehensive assistance.

The ongoing conflict, which entered its fifth day on Tuesday, has seen exchanges of missile strikes between Iran and Israel, resulting in significant civilian casualties. Reports indicate at least 224 fatalities in Iran and 24 in Israel since the hostilities commenced, as per sources like CNN. Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy has issued a statement on social media platform X, urging Indian nationals in Tehran to establish contact and provide their whereabouts. Concurrently, a 24/7 control room has been set up by the MEA to monitor and respond to developments. This underscores India's proactive stance to safeguard its citizens amid the escalating crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

