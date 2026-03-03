Maharashtra Government Launches Emergency Helpline Amid Middle East Crisis

The Maharashtra government has rolled out an emergency WhatsApp helpline for its residents trapped in the Middle East as the US-Israel-Iran conflict intensifies. The state's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, is overseeing the operations, maintaining constant communication with various agencies to ensure safety and aid for those impacted.

Hundreds of citizens from Maharashtra find themselves stuck due to the closure of airspaces, a direct fallout of the ongoing Iran conflict. The central government is providing full support in these efforts, while Minister Girish Mahajan leads coordination efforts on the ground.

The issued helpline, operated in collaboration with the Indian People's Forum in Dubai, aims to provide necessary aid to stranded individuals. Officials continue to assess the number of those affected while US President Donald Trump has vowed to persist with military actions against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)