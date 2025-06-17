Balochistan's Alarming Human Rights Violations in May Exposed by BNM Report

In a damning report for May, Paank, the human rights division of the Baloch National Movement, has brought to light grave human rights violations in Balochistan. The report underscores a disturbing increase in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, calling into question Pakistan's adherence to international human rights norms.

The report from Paank manifests a recurring pattern of state-backed repression involving unlawful arrests and targeted executions by Pakistani security forces. Based on confirmed information from May 2025, the deteriorating human rights environment across the region is evident, as Baloch civilians, activists, students, and political workers face escalating intimidation and violence.

Despite persistent advocacy from global human rights bodies like Amnesty International and UN experts, the Pakistani government appears indifferent to these human rights concerns. Enforced disappearances remain a critical issue, with individuals being abducted, held incommunicado, and often tortured, leaving families in anguish with no recourse to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)