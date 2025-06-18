Left Menu

PM Modi Urges Global Stand Against Terrorism at G7 Outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the G7 Outreach Session, emphasizing a united global front against terrorism. Highlighting the Pahalgam terror attack as an affront to humanity, he stressed the need for consistent action against terrorism-supporting nations. Modi also underscored India's role in advocating for the Global South's challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-06-2025 12:03 IST | Created: 18-06-2025 12:03 IST
PM Modi at the G7 Summit in Canada (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Canada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a fervent appeal to world leaders during a G7 Outreach Session to reinforce their collective resolve against terrorism. He described the recent Pahalgam terror attack as an act targeting not just India, but humanity at large, as per a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs.

Highlighting persisting security challenges, PM Modi acknowledged the international community's support in India's anti-terrorism campaign, reiterating that terrorism threatens all nations committed to democratic principles. He urged global powers to adopt a firm stance against states that back terrorism, criticizing the inconsistency and double standards in international sanctions.

Addressing broader geopolitical concerns, Modi drew attention to the plights endured by the Global South amidst global conflicts, urging the world to prioritize these nations' needs for a sustainable future. India's commitment to voicing these concerns on the world stage was also emphasized.

(With inputs from agencies.)

