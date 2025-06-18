Escalating Tensions: Iran and Israel Trade Blows Amid Intensifying Conflict

In a stark warning, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei condemned Israel's recent actions, declaring the 'Zionist regime' has committed a grave mistake and will face severe consequences. The statement emphasizes Iran's resolve not to forget its martyrs' blood, vowing not to overlook violations of its airspace.

Khamenei, speaking in a televised address covered by the Tasnim news agency, affirmed Iran's stance against external pressures, stating, 'This nation will not surrender to anyone.' He cautioned that any U.S. military intervention would bring about irreparable consequences, and declared Tehran's commitment to retaliating harshly against Israel as hostilities continue.

Overnight, the exchange of aerial attacks between the nations marked the sixth day of the conflict. The IDF issued an urgent evacuation order for Tehran's District 18, anticipating military operations to target Iranian infrastructures. Meanwhile, Iran's air defenses countered missile attacks, and both sides reported cyber warfare activity, further complicating the tense situation.