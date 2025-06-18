Nepali Activists Urge Peace Amidst Rising Israel-Iran Tensions

Nepali activists staged a peaceful protest in Kathmandu on Wednesday, urging Israel and Iran to de-escalate their ongoing conflict. Members of the Human Rights and Peace Society gathered outside the city's Israeli embassy and Iranian consulate to voice their concerns over the rising tensions between the two nations.

The demonstrators carried banners and placards that called for an immediate halt to the violence in West Asia. Krishna Pahadi, former chairman of Amnesty International's Nepal Section and leader of the protest, emphasized the importance of dialogue. He stated, "Israel initiated the conflict, so it is their responsibility to lead a ceasefire. We urge Iran to opt for diplomacy and restore democracy."

The protest underscored the severe threat the conflict poses to regional stability and global peace. Demonstrators first stood silently for 30 minutes outside the Israeli embassy before moving to the Iranian consulate. Pahadi reiterated the humanitarian costs of the crisis, urging both nations to reject war and find constructive solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)