Operation Midnight Hammer: US Strikes Obliterate Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth praised President Trump for his decisive move against Iran's nuclear facilities, marking a major shift in American deterrence and negotiation strategies. The strikes on Natanz, Fordow, and Isfahan were hailed as a key victory in preventing nuclear proliferation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 19:24 IST
United States Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth (Photo/Department of Defence, YouTube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a significant development, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that Iran's nuclear aspirations were 'obliterated' following strategic strikes on three major facilities. During a press briefing at the Pentagon, Hegseth commended President Donald Trump for his 'visionary leadership and commitment to peace' in orchestrating 'Operation Midnight Hammer.'

Hegseth emphasized that for a decade, President Trump has consistently warned against Iran obtaining nuclear weapons. He praised the President's bold strategy, calling it the final, decisive action needed to dismantle Iran's nuclear program, a goal unachieved by his predecessors.

The Defense Secretary elaborated on Trump's meticulously planned operation, describing it as 'bold and brilliant.' Hegseth declared that this move demonstrated a revival of American deterrence on the global stage. He reiterated the US military's unrivaled strength, affirming its ability to support presidential decisions. Moreover, Hegseth underscored Trump's commitment to negotiation, indicating that the strikes reflected a serious call for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

