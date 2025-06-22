Operation Midnight Hammer: US Strikes Obliterate Iran's Nuclear Ambitions

In a significant development, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that Iran's nuclear aspirations were 'obliterated' following strategic strikes on three major facilities. During a press briefing at the Pentagon, Hegseth commended President Donald Trump for his 'visionary leadership and commitment to peace' in orchestrating 'Operation Midnight Hammer.'

Hegseth emphasized that for a decade, President Trump has consistently warned against Iran obtaining nuclear weapons. He praised the President's bold strategy, calling it the final, decisive action needed to dismantle Iran's nuclear program, a goal unachieved by his predecessors.

The Defense Secretary elaborated on Trump's meticulously planned operation, describing it as 'bold and brilliant.' Hegseth declared that this move demonstrated a revival of American deterrence on the global stage. He reiterated the US military's unrivaled strength, affirming its ability to support presidential decisions. Moreover, Hegseth underscored Trump's commitment to negotiation, indicating that the strikes reflected a serious call for peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)