Omsk State Technical University (OmSTU) is leading the charge in developing groundbreaking technology that harnesses microorganisms to generate fats and oils, with the potential to revolutionize the food industry. This pioneering approach, announced in collaboration with TV BRICS, seeks to enhance the nutritional content of products while ensuring consistent availability, irrespective of seasonal and climatic constraints.

Current methods of fat extraction are heavily reliant on agriculture, necessitating expensive equipment, seasonal crops, and a sizeable workforce. Researchers at OmSTU are now focusing on Rhodotorula glutinis, a yeast strain adept at producing essential fatty acids crucial for human health. The research team is meticulously optimizing various facets of the process, including developing an ideal nutrient medium for yeast growth, implementing techniques for efficient cell wall disruption to maximize fat yield, and perfecting the purification and stabilization of the final product.

Maria Kerber, a student from OmSTU's Faculty of Art and Technology, emphasized the potential of microbiological fats to meet the rising global demand. She highlighted ongoing efforts to reduce production costs and scale the technology for industrial application. The innovation is anticipated to decrease dependency on agricultural resources and offer environmental advantages. Once commercialized, these fats could become integral to the dairy, meat, and confectionery industries, while also being suitable for specialized uses in medicine, dietetics, and infant nutrition. OmSTU is thus positioning itself at the forefront of sustainable food technology, providing a versatile solution to global supply challenges in the food and health sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)