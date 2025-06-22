Left Menu

COGAT Reports International Humanitarian Aid Efforts in Gaza

The Israeli agency COGAT has released a report highlighting the influx of international aid into the Gaza Strip. This aid, coordinated with UN agencies and international organizations, includes food, medical supplies, and essential services. Significant efforts continue to ensure these resources reach the affected populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-06-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 22-06-2025 22:29 IST
COGAT Reports International Humanitarian Aid Efforts in Gaza
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a recent update, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) released a comprehensive report detailing the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip for the period of June 15-21, 2025. This aid is being facilitated through coordinated efforts with UN and international organizations.

According to the report, significant quantities of food supplies are being delivered via hundreds of trucks, including essential items such as flour for bakeries. These supplies are distributed by UN agencies and international bodies, ensuring that they reach various population centers. The ongoing cooperation between Israel and the international community aims to address humanitarian needs amid logistical challenges.

The medical aid response continues robustly with 17 local hospitals and 11 field hospitals operating in Gaza. Over the past week, approximately 133 patients were transferred for medical treatment abroad, highlighting the critical cross-border cooperation in addressing health needs. Additionally, water supply is maintained through various sources, providing essential water-security to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

Historic Release: Belarus' Siarhei Tsikhanouski Freed

 Global
2
TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

TMC Leader Sougata Roy Hospitalized in Kolkata

 India
3
India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

India's Potential Role in Mediating US-Iran Conflict Amid Escalation

 India
4
Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian nuclear sites, reports AP.

Israel announces it is closing its airspace following US attack on Iranian n...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Latin America's Green Leap: Reforming Resources for a Low-Carbon Economic Future

New Blueprint Aims to Make Vietnam a Global Leader in Offshore Wind by 2050

Employer Bias, Not Women's Choice, Drives Gender Gap in Pakistan's Urban Jobs

Financing the Future of CMAR: A Roadmap for Sustainable Marine Conservation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025