COGAT Reports International Humanitarian Aid Efforts in Gaza
The Israeli agency COGAT has released a report highlighting the influx of international aid into the Gaza Strip. This aid, coordinated with UN agencies and international organizations, includes food, medical supplies, and essential services. Significant efforts continue to ensure these resources reach the affected populations.
- Country:
- Israel
In a recent update, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) released a comprehensive report detailing the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip for the period of June 15-21, 2025. This aid is being facilitated through coordinated efforts with UN and international organizations.
According to the report, significant quantities of food supplies are being delivered via hundreds of trucks, including essential items such as flour for bakeries. These supplies are distributed by UN agencies and international bodies, ensuring that they reach various population centers. The ongoing cooperation between Israel and the international community aims to address humanitarian needs amid logistical challenges.
The medical aid response continues robustly with 17 local hospitals and 11 field hospitals operating in Gaza. Over the past week, approximately 133 patients were transferred for medical treatment abroad, highlighting the critical cross-border cooperation in addressing health needs. Additionally, water supply is maintained through various sources, providing essential water-security to the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COGAT
- Gaza
- Israel
- UN
- aids
- international
- flour distribution
- medical supplies
- hospitals
- water supply
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate in Los Angeles as Trump Deploys National Guard Amid Immigration Raids
Heinrich Klaasen Announces Shock Retirement from International Cricket
Immigrant Raids Ignite Tensions: National Guard Deployed in LA
Tensions Rise in Los Angeles Amid Immigrant Raids and Protests
Top National and International Stories of the Day