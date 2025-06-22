COGAT Reports International Humanitarian Aid Efforts in Gaza

In a recent update, the Coordination of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) released a comprehensive report detailing the flow of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip for the period of June 15-21, 2025. This aid is being facilitated through coordinated efforts with UN and international organizations.

According to the report, significant quantities of food supplies are being delivered via hundreds of trucks, including essential items such as flour for bakeries. These supplies are distributed by UN agencies and international bodies, ensuring that they reach various population centers. The ongoing cooperation between Israel and the international community aims to address humanitarian needs amid logistical challenges.

The medical aid response continues robustly with 17 local hospitals and 11 field hospitals operating in Gaza. Over the past week, approximately 133 patients were transferred for medical treatment abroad, highlighting the critical cross-border cooperation in addressing health needs. Additionally, water supply is maintained through various sources, providing essential water-security to the region.

